COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 790 New Cases, 1390 Recoveries And 6 Deaths

Sept. 25, 2021, 8:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 790 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 790662.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 7050 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 790 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 163 people in 3592 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 19,700 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,360 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 18,340 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 237 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 363 are admitted to the ICU and 109 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,371 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 759,875 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.1 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Saturday added six fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,087.

