COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 975 New Cases, 1262 Recoveries And 7 Deaths

Sept. 27, 2021, 8:33 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 975 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 792367.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that in 12081 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 975 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 307 people in 3407 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently 18,848 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,313 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 17,535 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 256 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 385 are admitted to the ICU and 125 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,262 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 762,416 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.2 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Monday added seven fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,103.

