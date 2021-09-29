Kathmandu Valley Reports 335 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 335 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10652 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 335 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 394 cases, Kathmandu districts records 265 cases, Lalitpur 42 and 28 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 892 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 794163