Madhav Kumar Nepal Hospitalized With High Fever

Sept. 29, 2021, 10:30 p.m.

Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal was hospitalized following sudden high fever and feeling physically weak. He was admitted to TU Teaching Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Dr. Dinesh Kafle, director of the hospital, informed that his health condition is now normal and he is in VIP ward. Along with other treatment, hospital also collected his swab for corona test.

