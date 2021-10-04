CPN-US Leader Nepal Discharged From Hospital

CPN-US Leader Nepal Discharged From Hospital

Oct. 4, 2021, 9:45 p.m.

Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal, has been discharge from Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital today.

Chair Nepal's personal secretary Mohan Gautam said that Chair Nepal returned home from the hospital after improvement in his health condition.

He would take rest for few more days following health sensitivity as per the advice of the doctors. Chair Nepal was admitted to the TUTH on September 29 after he suffered from fever and cough reports RSS.

Agencies

