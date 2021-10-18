Weather Forecast For October 19 Across Nepal: More Rain Likely

Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Given the new development in Bay of Bengal and further moving low pressure trough to northern part close to Nepal, the rain has been occurring in different parts of Nepal.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at a few places of Province 2 , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.