Weather Forecast For October 19 Across Nepal: More Rain Likely

Weather Forecast For October 19 Across Nepal: More Rain Likely

Oct. 18, 2021, 10:27 p.m.

Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Given the new development in Bay of Bengal and further moving low pressure trough to northern part close to Nepal, the rain has been occurring in different parts of Nepal.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and at a few places of Province 2 , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places Province 1, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Defense Minister Dr. Rijal Pledged To Make All Efforts To Strengthen Nepal Army
Oct 18, 2021
Nepali Footballers Will Receive 5 Lakh Cash Prize Each
Oct 18, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 274 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 18, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 523 New Cases, 937 Recoveries And 9 Deaths
Oct 18, 2021
Kojagrat Purnima 2021: Significance And Importance
Oct 17, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For October 18 Across Nepal, Light To Moderate Rain Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 17 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Forecast For October 12 Across Nepal: Monsoon Starts To Retreat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Defense Minister Dr. Rijal Pledged To Make All Efforts To Strengthen Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2021
Nepali Footballers Will Receive 5 Lakh Cash Prize Each By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2021
Sindhupalchowk Reports Two Aftershocks Of Gorkha Quake By Agencies Oct 18, 2021
Six Hindus Killed And Several Temples Destroyed In Bangladesh Violence And Mayhem By Agencies Oct 18, 2021
Colin Powell Dies Of Covid At 84 By Agencies Oct 18, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 274 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75