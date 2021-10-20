Kathmandu Valley Confirms 252 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 252 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7022 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 252 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 252 cases, Kathmandu districts records 195 cases, Lalitpur 35 and 23 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 807052.