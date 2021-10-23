Flood Damages The Paddy Worth Of Over Rs. Billion In Nepal

Oct. 23, 2021, 9:22 p.m.

The flood has damaged agricultural crops, especially paddy, worth billions of rupees triggered by the post-monsoon rains across Nepal.

According to a preliminary report of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the floods and landslides have caused damages to paddy crops worth more than Rs. 7 billion in three provinces – Sudurpashchim, Lumbini and Province-1, said the ministry.

The reports received from the Sudurpashchim, Lumbini and Province 1, paddy grown in 67,919 hectares of land in these provinces was damaged by floods and rains, said Prakash Kumar Sanjel, joint secretary and spokesperson for the Ministry. Around 258,000 tonnes of paddy worth Rs. 7.22 billion have been damaged in these provinces, he informed.

According to the ministry, paddy planted in an area of 1,98,521 hectares, including 93,576 hectares in Lumbini, 55,000 hectares in Sudurpashchim and 49,954 hectares in Province-1 has been affected by the rains.

Agencies

