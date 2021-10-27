CJ Rana Conducts Single Bench Hearing, Judges Refuse To Join Procedures

CJ Rana Conducts Single Bench Hearing, Judges Refuse To Join Procedures

Oct. 27, 2021, 10:03 p.m.

Only a single bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser JB Rana conducted a hearing in the Supreme Court today. No other benches conducted hearing as on Monday and Tuesday.

The Chief Justice has assigned other judges also to be on the hearing benches, but it did not happen. Judges today refused to join the hearing procedures, over the accusation that the CJ demanded his share during the recent expansion of the Council of Ministers and subsequent questions over the functioning of the judiciary. They have sought a ‘satisfactory’ answer from the CJ.

CJ Rana has said he was competent enough to carry out the role of Chief Justice given by the Constitution and the law. He has also urged judges to perform roles and responsibilities in line with the Constitution and law. The disruption of benches has affected people reaching the SC from far-flung areas seeking its services reports RSS.

Agencies

Delhi’s Air Quality From Bad To Worse Due To Farm Fires, Calm Winds
Oct 27, 2021
ASEAN Calls On Myanmar To Accept Special Envoy
Oct 27, 2021
Greenhouse Gas Levels Hit Record High In 2020: UN
Oct 26, 2021
Japanese Princes Marries Commoner, Leave Imperial Household
Oct 26, 2021
Sudanese Military Seizes Power And Control The Country Following A Coup
Oct 25, 2021

More on News

Prime Minister Deuba To Highlight Nepal's Concerns In COP 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Dispute Continues In Supreme Court Disrupting Hearing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Israeli Embassy Marks 61 Years Of Establishment of Nepal-Israel Diplomatic Relations With Tree Plantation Hope For the Nation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Greenhouse Gas Levels Hit Record High In 2020: UN By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
COP26: Prime Minister Deuba To Lead Nepali Delegation By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
United States Gives 100,620 COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines To Nepal, Adding To 1.5M Johnson & Johnson Doses Donated In July. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal's Grim Foreign Trade, Balance Of Payments, And Overall Economic Situation By Shanker Man Singh Oct 27, 2021
Nepal And The World Bank Launch $60 million Nurturing Excellence In Higher Education Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2021
Employment Impact From The Pandemic Worse Than Expected: ILO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2021
Coca-Cola Extends Gratitude Towards Nepal’s Frontline Heroes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2021
Delhi’s Air Quality From Bad To Worse Due To Farm Fires, Calm Winds By Agencies Oct 27, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 27 Across Nepal: Mainly Fair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75