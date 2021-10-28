Nepal Receives 1.2M Doses Of Vero Cell Vaccines

Oct. 28, 2021, 10:01 p.m.

Nepal received 1.2 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine purchased through the COVAX’s cost-sharing mechanism.

“A cargo flight of China South Airlines carrying 1.2 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine has landed at Tribhuvan International Airport on Tuesday morning,” said Badebabu Thapa, a senior official at the Logistic Management Section under the Department of Health Services.
The government received 1.2 million doses Vero Cell vaccines produced by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products out of the agreed 59.36 million doses to be purchased with the loan assistance from the Asian Development Bank through the COVAX.
Of them, 1.2 million doses arrived today. The procured Vero Cell vaccines are stored at central storage, Teku. Earlier, the government had bought 6 million doses of vaccine from China.

Nepal needs to vaccinate around 78 per cent of its population, as per the government’s new plan that includes vaccination of all those aged between 12 and 18 years. The government earlier had planned to vaccinate only those aged 15 years and above. So far, Nepal has received 19,979,330 doses of Vero Cell, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

Agencies

