French Ambassador Calls On Energy Minister

Ambassador of France to Nepal, Gilles Bourbao paid a courtesy call on Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and irrigation, Pampha Bhusal today. In the meeting held at the Ministry, they discussed Nepal-France relations and matters of bilateral interest.

On the occasion, Minister Bhusal expressed interest in energy reserve and hydro energy-related technology, saying Nepal wanted to manage the energy available in the country. Giving assurance that the French companies and industries promoting hydroelectricity would be provided with necessary assistance in Nepal, she urged the French ambassador to take initiatives for the same.

French ambassador Bourbao said the private companies in France were willing to bring the new technology the country has developed in the energy sector to Nepal. He urged for cooperation for the same reports RSS.

Water Resources and Irrigation Secretary Sagar Kumar Rai, joint secretary Madhukar Raj Rajbhandari and representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present in the meeting.