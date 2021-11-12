COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 335 New Cases, 389 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 335 New Cases, 389 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

Nov. 12, 2021, 9:49 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 816415.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 9134 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 355 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 42 people were also found infected with the virus in the anti-gen tests carried out in 1932 people..

The Ministry said that there are 7,498 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 553 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,945 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 190 are admitted to the ICU and 57 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 389 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 797,448 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added three fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,469.

