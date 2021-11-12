Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For November 13 Across Nepal

Nov. 12, 2021, 11:05 p.m.

There will be partly cloudy in hilly region and mainly fair in rest of the country

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country..

