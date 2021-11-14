Australia Lift T20 World Cup, Beat New Zealand By Eight Wickets

Australia Lift T20 World Cup, Beat New Zealand By Eight Wickets

Nov. 14, 2021, 11:26 p.m.

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets.

Australia defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets to win T20 World Cup. Earlier, Invited to bat, New Zealand scored a challenging 172/4 against Australia in the T20 World Cup title clash, on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the BlackCaps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) accounted for one batsman.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 172/4 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 85, J Hazlewood 3/16, A Zampa 1/26) vs Australia.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Agencies

