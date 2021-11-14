Hongshi Cement Factory Connected With National Grid

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started the supply electricity to Hongshi Cement through the national grid. According to a press release issued by NEA, the factory will consume 30 MW of electricity.

The electricity is supplied to the factory from the 132 kV Bardaghat-Sardi national grid. Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising, board of director Bhakta Bahadur Pun and deputy executive director and head of Distribution and Consumer Directorate Manoj Silwal and deputy director of Distribution Directorate Dhrghayu Shrestha also present on the occasion.

Now the factory is going to consume 30 MW of electricity and it will consume up to 50 MW after up-gradation. The factory has installed a 31.5 MV transfer to supply electricity to the factory from the national grid.

MD Ghising said that NEA has supplied electricity shortage of supply due to obstruction on the construction of transmission line due to opposition of forest and local people.