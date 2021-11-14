Hongshi Cement Factory Connected With National Grid

Hongshi Cement Factory Connected With National Grid

Nov. 14, 2021, 11:02 p.m.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started the supply electricity to Hongshi Cement through the national grid. According to a press release issued by NEA, the factory will consume 30 MW of electricity.

The electricity is supplied to the factory from the 132 kV Bardaghat-Sardi national grid. Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kul Man Ghising, board of director Bhakta Bahadur Pun and deputy executive director and head of Distribution and Consumer Directorate Manoj Silwal and deputy director of Distribution Directorate Dhrghayu Shrestha also present on the occasion.

photo 1 (4).jpg

Now the factory is going to consume 30 MW of electricity and it will consume up to 50 MW after up-gradation. The factory has installed a 31.5 MV transfer to supply electricity to the factory from the national grid.

MD Ghising said that NEA has supplied electricity shortage of supply due to obstruction on the construction of transmission line due to opposition of forest and local people.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For November 14 Across Nepal
Nov 14, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 113 COVID-19 Cases
Nov 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 291 New Cases, 348 Recoveries And 6 Deaths
Nov 14, 2021
Dhanusha District Administration Imposes Curfew In Janakpur
Nov 13, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 14Across Nepal
Nov 13, 2021

More on Economy

Two Libraries Build In Durbar School In Memory Of Late Prabhakar SJB Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
SURPLUS ELECTRICTY Bane Or Boon By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 6 days ago
WORLD BANK Service-led Growth By A Correspondent 1 week, 6 days ago
FNCCI Welcomes Reduction In Power Tariff Rates By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Nepal And The World Bank Launch $60 million Nurturing Excellence In Higher Education Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Employment Impact From The Pandemic Worse Than Expected: ILO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Australia Lift T20 World Cup, Beat New Zealand By Eight Wickets By Agencies Nov 14, 2021
Reducing The Use Of Petroleum Products Utility: Minister Bhusal By Agencies Nov 14, 2021
Delhi’s Air Quality Improves Marginally By Agencies Nov 14, 2021
Snow Avalanche Kills 150 Mountain Cows In Manang By Agencies Nov 14, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 14, 2021
World Leaders Strike COP26 Deal By Agencies Nov 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75