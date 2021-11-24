EU High-Level Delegation Meets PM Deuba

Deputy Managing Director of the European Union's External Affairs for Asia and the Pacific, Paola Pampaloni called on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today.

During the meeting, matters related to cooperation and partnership between Nepal and the European Union, trade, civil aviation security, climate change and other regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Leading a three-member delegation, Pampaloni arrived here last Saturday to participate in the 13th meeting of the Nepal-EU Joint Commission to begin on Wednesday reports RSS.