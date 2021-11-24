EU High-Level Delegation Meets PM Deuba

EU High-Level Delegation Meets PM Deuba

Nov. 24, 2021, 7:48 a.m.

Deputy Managing Director of the European Union's External Affairs for Asia and the Pacific, Paola Pampaloni called on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today.

During the meeting, matters related to cooperation and partnership between Nepal and the European Union, trade, civil aviation security, climate change and other regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Leading a three-member delegation, Pampaloni arrived here last Saturday to participate in the 13th meeting of the Nepal-EU Joint Commission to begin on Wednesday reports RSS.

Agencies

Nepal Police Cyber Bureau Registered Over 1029 Cases Related To Cybercrime
Nov 24, 2021
Bimstec Leaders Could Attend Republic Day 2022
Nov 24, 2021
Lockdown Unlikely Despite Virus Surge: US Official
Nov 23, 2021
Over 90 File Candidacy For Libya Presidential Vote
Nov 23, 2021
Protests Erupt In Netherlands Over COVID Rules
Nov 20, 2021

More on News

Resumption Of India's COVAX Vaccine Supply Delayed By Nepal By REUTERS 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Israeli Embassy To Organize 13th Israeli Film Festival In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago
Five Judges Begins Hearing Of Petition In SC, Makes Verdict On Six Cases And Issued Two Orders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago
US Assistant Secretary In Kathmandu For Two Day Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 10 hours ago
Japan Provides Assistance To Community Health Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Defense Minister Dr Rijal Directs Officials For Collaboration And Cooperation In National Pride Projects By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Nepal Police Cyber Bureau Registered Over 1029 Cases Related To Cybercrime By Agencies Nov 24, 2021
Bimstec Leaders Could Attend Republic Day 2022 By Agencies Nov 24, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2021
Liquid Democracy By Deepak Raj Joshi Nov 23, 2021
Lockdown Unlikely Despite Virus Surge: US Official By Agencies Nov 23, 2021
Over 90 File Candidacy For Libya Presidential Vote By Agencies Nov 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75