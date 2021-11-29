Senior Jouranlist Poudel To Receive Bijay Babu Memorial Journalism Award

This year’s ‘Bijay Babu Memorial Journalism Award’ will be bestowed to senior journalist Keshab Prasad Poudel. Laxmi Shrestha Khatri, chairperson of the Nepal News Center, informed that it was decided to give the award to journalist Poudel.

Journalist Poudel has been active in journalism since 2042 BS. He is currently the publisher and editor of New Spotlight fortnightly magazine. A permanent resident of Koteshwar, Kathmandu-32, Paudel was awarded with ‘Developing Asia Journalism Award’ in 2006. Poudel, who started his career in journalism as a sports reporter has been consistently writing on development and economic issues for the paste three decades reports People's Review.