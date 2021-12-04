COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 220 New Cases, 392 Recoveries And 5 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 220 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 822392.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 5295 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 220 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, 18 people tested positive for the virus infection in the antigen tests of 1502 .

The Ministry said that there 6,744 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 347 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 6,397 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 106 are admitted to the ICU and 32 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 392 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 804,108 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday added five COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,540.