Nepal Confirms First Two Case Of Omicron Variant

Nepal Confirms First Two Case Of Omicron Variant

Dec. 6, 2021, 3:12 p.m.

After confirming two cases of finding two cases of of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has directed all concerned health officials to take further precautionary measures.

Dr. Samir Kumar Adhikari, spokesperson at the MoHP, informed that the Omicron variant was detected in two people who had returned from South Africa.

Organizing a press meet on Monday, Dr. Adhikari said that the Omicron variant was seen in two swab samples of those who had returned from Africa during the whole genome sequencing.

"A 66-year-old foreign national and a 71-year-old man who had come in contact with the former were found infected with Omicron variant," said the MoHP, adding that both the infected people had received full dose of COVID-19 vaccine and had entered Nepal with negative RT-PCR test report.

Dr. Adhikari further said that no severe symptoms of coronavirus were seen in the patients. The Health Ministry also said that the ministry had carried out contact tracing of everyone who had come in direct contact with the infected people.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Log On 112 COVID-19 Cases
Dec 06, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 238 New Cases, 357 Recoveries And 2Deaths
Dec 06, 2021
Linking With The Indian Ocean With Seamless Hardware and Software Of Connectivity Is Our Priority: Foreign Secretary Paudyal
Dec 06, 2021
NEA To Supply Adequate Electricity To Bara-Parsa Industrial Corridor: MD Ghising
Dec 06, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 6 Across Nepal
Dec 06, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Log On 112 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 47 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 238 New Cases, 357 Recoveries And 2Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 49 minutes ago
Omicron Appears More Contagious, Less Dangerous Than Other Variants By Agencies 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 103 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 55 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 200 New Cases, 436 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 58 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 158 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

India Reports 8,306 New Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally Crosses 20 By Agencies Dec 06, 2021
Agriculture Or Migration: A National Priority Conundrum By Rachana Upadhyaya, Stephanie Leder and Yubika Adhikari Dec 06, 2021
Linking With The Indian Ocean With Seamless Hardware and Software Of Connectivity Is Our Priority: Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2021
NEA To Supply Adequate Electricity To Bara-Parsa Industrial Corridor: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2021
Modi, Putin To Meet Today By Agencies Dec 06, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75