Nepal Committed To SAARC Vision, Principles: PM Deuba

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to the peoples and governments of the SAARC member states on the occasion of the thirty-seventh SAARC Charter Day today reports RSS.

In a message of best wishes, the Prime Minister said, “As an embodiment of our common aspirations for peace, stability and prosperity, the SAARC Charter is a blueprint of regional cooperation and partnership in South Asia.” He went on to say that over three decades and a half down the road, the regional efforts aimed at promoting the welfare of our peoples have yielded some notable progress.

“As the current Chair and found member of SAARC, Nepal is fully committed to the vision, principles and objectives of its Charter,” the Prime Minister said adding that Nepal would continue to play a constructive role to enable the Organization to deliver wider benefits for the peoples of the region.

On the occasion of Charter Day, he insisted on the solemn recommitment on the part of SAARC member nations to promote a stronger, more effective and result-oriented SAARC grounded in cooperation, trust, and understanding. “Let's give SAARC a new lease of life!”