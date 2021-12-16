Khadka And Gurung Elected Vice Presidents Of NC

Khadka And Gurung Elected Vice Presidents Of NC

Dec. 16, 2021, 8:48 a.m.

Leaders Purna Bahadur Khadka and Dhanraj Gurung have been elected Vice Presidents of the Nepali Congress (NC) in its 14th general convention reports RSS..

Khadka secured 2,121 votes and Gurung received 1,908 votes to emerge victorious to the post, NC central election committee informed, NC statute has arranged two vice-presidents in the central working committee.

According RSS, Khadka is the general secretary and Gurung is the central members in the incumbent working committee.

Another candidate for Vice-President, Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar has been defeated by two votes. He obtained 1,906 votes.

As informed by the committee, candidates for the same post, Dr Chandra Bhandari received 1,580 votes, Sujata Koirala 644, Mahesh Acharya 589 and Divyaswori Shah 132 votes.

NC elected the Vice Presidents as per its statute for the first time. Earlier, the party President used to nominate a vice president in the party.

The vote count for the vice president that started on Wednesday evening concluded at 1.00 am this morning. As many as 4,689 delegates had cast their votes in the election held on Monday as part of the 14th general convention of the historical Democratic Party reports RSS.

Agencies

Putin To Attend Opening Ceremony Of Beijing Games
Dec 16, 2021
Omicron Probably Spreading In Most Countries: WHO:
Dec 15, 2021
19th KIMFF Concluded With God’s Buffalo Wining Best Mountain Film
Dec 14, 2021
Miss India Crowned Miss Universe 2021
Dec 14, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Makes First Historic Visit Of United Arab Emirates
Dec 14, 2021

More on Politics

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Reelected As Party President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
NC Elections: The Counting Vote Will Likely To Begin From Tonight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
PM Deuba And Dr. Shekhar Koirala To Contest Second Round Of Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
NC To Start Vote Counting From Mid-night By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
488 Candidates To Contest In the Nepali Congress Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
POLITICS Month of Conventions By A Correspondent 3 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Arun III Project Will Complete By 2025 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2021
Fauci: No Need For Omicron-specific Boosters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2021
Putin To Attend Opening Ceremony Of Beijing Games By Agencies Dec 16, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 118 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 252 New Cases, 300 Recoveries And 6 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75