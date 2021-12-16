Khadka And Gurung Elected Vice Presidents Of NC

Leaders Purna Bahadur Khadka and Dhanraj Gurung have been elected Vice Presidents of the Nepali Congress (NC) in its 14th general convention reports RSS..

Khadka secured 2,121 votes and Gurung received 1,908 votes to emerge victorious to the post, NC central election committee informed, NC statute has arranged two vice-presidents in the central working committee.

According RSS, Khadka is the general secretary and Gurung is the central members in the incumbent working committee.

Another candidate for Vice-President, Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar has been defeated by two votes. He obtained 1,906 votes.

As informed by the committee, candidates for the same post, Dr Chandra Bhandari received 1,580 votes, Sujata Koirala 644, Mahesh Acharya 589 and Divyaswori Shah 132 votes.

NC elected the Vice Presidents as per its statute for the first time. Earlier, the party President used to nominate a vice president in the party.

The vote count for the vice president that started on Wednesday evening concluded at 1.00 am this morning. As many as 4,689 delegates had cast their votes in the election held on Monday as part of the 14th general convention of the historical Democratic Party reports RSS.