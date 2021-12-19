PM Deuba Addresses 18th National Jyapu Diwas

PM Deuba Addresses 18th National Jyapu Diwas

Dec. 19, 2021, 5:14 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that it is the common responsibility of all to keep Nepali culture alive. Prime Minister Deuba said that Nepal is a nation made up of different castes, languages, religions and cultures. He said that the common fundamental tradition would create national unity by creating unity in diversity

"It is our common responsibility to keep our original culture alive," said Prime Minister Deuba, "The common fundamental tradition creates national unity by creating unity in diversity."

Addressing a special program organized in Basantapur, Kathmandu on the occasion of the 18th National Jyapu Diwas on Sunday, Prime Minister Deuba mentioned that the Jyapu community in the valley has contributed to keeping their tradition alive. Prime Minister Deuba has also expressed the commitment of the government to help in the preservation of culture.

"The unique originality of the Jyapu community has made a significant contribution to the development of the Valley's society," said Prime Minister Deuba. "The government is committed to helping preserve the contribution of the Jyapu community to its traditions."

yomari jyapu diwas.jpg

Various personalities of the society who have contributed to the Jyapu community have been honored in the program. Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Bidhya Sundar Shakya has been honored for his contribution to the preservation of Jyapu culture.

Indigenous Newa communities of Kathmandu and adjoining cities are celebrated Yomari Punhi, one of the most popular festivals among their communities, on Sunday, worshipping Goddess Annapurna and eating Yomari (a rice flour delicacy).

Yomari2.jpg

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Pfizer Booster May Be Effective For Omicron :WHO
Dec 19, 2021
Nepal Police Rescued 115 Girls In Four Months From Sudurpaschim
Dec 18, 2021
South Africa Says Vaccines, Prior Infection Behind Mild COVID-19 Cases
Dec 18, 2021
61-year-Old Man Suspected Of Starting Osaka Fire
Dec 18, 2021
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserves Down By 11%
Dec 17, 2021

More on National

Dr Minendra Rijal Has Resigned From Defense Minister Post By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Germany Supports Nepal With More Than 4.1 Million Vaccine Doses Moderna And Johnson & Johnson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
Nepal And Korean Government Sign MoU For Establishment Of Polytechnic Institute By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
NEPAL’S ISRAEL POLICY Confusion And Contradiction By Keshab Poudel 6 days, 9 hours ago
CAMPAIGN AGAINST GBV Call To End Suffering By A Correspondent 6 days, 11 hours ago
PRATIMA RANA PANDE Honored For Cause By A Correspondent 1 week ago

The Latest

The Peak Demand For Electricity Has Increased By 26.5 percent: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 83 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 133 New Cases, 289 Recoveries And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2021
Pfizer Booster May Be Effective For Omicron :WHO By Agencies Dec 19, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 19, 2021
Yomari Punhi,Udhauli, Dhanya Purnima 2021: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75