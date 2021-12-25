Weather Forecast For December 25

Dec. 25, 2021, 8:04 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 along with hilly regions of the rest of the Province and and mainly fair rest of the Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The Nepali Christian Community Is Celebrating Christmas Day Today
Dec 25, 2021
Election Commission Proposes Local Polls On April 27
Dec 25, 2021
Mayors Are Committed In The Reconstruction And Promotion Of Cultural Heritages
Dec 24, 2021
U.S. Donates Additional 664,560 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal
Dec 24, 2021
Government Announces December 25 Or Christmas Day As An Official Holiday
Dec 24, 2021

The Latest

The Nepali Christian Community Is Celebrating Christmas Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2021
Election Commission Proposes Local Polls On April 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 25, 2021
Omicron Virus: Milder But More Infectious, Omicron may Yet Overload Hospitals: Experts warn By Agencies Dec 25, 2021
China Imposes A Lockdown In Xian To Contain Coronavirus By Agencies Dec 25, 2021
The Soviet Union's Demise Should Not Be Blamed On His Policy: Mikhail Gorbachev By Agencies Dec 25, 2021
Mayors Are Committed In The Reconstruction And Promotion Of Cultural Heritages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 24, 2021

