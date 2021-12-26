COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 213 New Cases, 283 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

With 213 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 826,901.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7180 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 213 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 2497 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 6 people.

There are 4,906 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 229 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 4677 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 75 are admitted to the ICU and 25 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 283 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 810,780 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday added 2 COVID-19 related fatality to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,585.