Nepali Women Volleyball Team Wins Asian Central Zone Women's Volleyball Championship Title

Nepali Women Volleyball Team Wins Asian Central Zone Women's Volleyball Championship Title

Dec. 28, 2021, 5:08 p.m.

Nepal has clinched the title of Asian Central Zone Women's Volleyball Championship by defeating Uzbekistan reports RSS.

Nepal won the title beating Uzbekistan in a set of 3-2 in the match held today at Sahid Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium at Dhaka Mirpur of Bangladesh. This is Nepal's second international title in the history of Nepali volleyball.

According to RSS, earlier in 2019, Nepal had won the first series of this championship held in Bangladesh by defeating the Maldives.

Six countries—host Bangladesh, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan had participated under the women category in the championship held from December 23.

Agencies

South Africa Mourns Anti-Apartheid Icon Desmond Tutu
Dec 28, 2021
Biden Signs A Defense Bill Aimed At Boosting Deterrence In The Indo-Pacific Region
Dec 28, 2021
Delhi Announces Night Curfew From Monday After Nearly 300 New Covid-19 Cases Reported
Dec 27, 2021
India To Offer Shots For 15-18, Boosters For Elderly, Healthcare Staff: PM Modi
Dec 26, 2021
India To Hike Vaccination As Omicron Spreads
Dec 26, 2021

More on Sports

Qatar Airways Sponsoring Nepal’s 'A' Division League Football By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
Australia Lift T20 World Cup, Beat New Zealand By Eight Wickets By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago
Afghanistan Lose, India Out Of T20 World Cup And New Zealand Reaches To Semi By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Nepali Footballers Will Receive 5 Lakh Cash Prize Each By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
India Win SAF Championship Defeating Nepal By 3-0 In Final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 1 week ago
Nepal Reaches To SAF Final After 1-1 Draw Against Bangladesh By Agencies 2 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Reports 149 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 241 New Cases, 260 Recoveries And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2021
ELECTRICTY DEMAND Managing Gap By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
MELAMCHI PROJECT Uncertain Again By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
UNICEF AT 75 Investment In Children By A Correspondent Dec 28, 2021
South Africa Mourns Anti-Apartheid Icon Desmond Tutu By Agencies Dec 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75