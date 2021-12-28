Nepali Women Volleyball Team Wins Asian Central Zone Women's Volleyball Championship Title

Nepal has clinched the title of Asian Central Zone Women's Volleyball Championship by defeating Uzbekistan reports RSS.

Nepal won the title beating Uzbekistan in a set of 3-2 in the match held today at Sahid Suhrawardi Indoor Stadium at Dhaka Mirpur of Bangladesh. This is Nepal's second international title in the history of Nepali volleyball.

According to RSS, earlier in 2019, Nepal had won the first series of this championship held in Bangladesh by defeating the Maldives.

Six countries—host Bangladesh, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan had participated under the women category in the championship held from December 23.