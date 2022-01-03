Messi Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Messi Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Jan. 3, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

French soccer league club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Sunday that star player Lionel Messi and three other members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club did not comment on their health condition but said they are isolating.

International media report Messi was back home in Argentina on vacation when he tested positive. They say it's uncertain when he will be able to return to France or to the lineup.

The number of coronavirus cases has been rising in Argentina since mid-December. Johns Hopkins University in the United States tallied a daily record on Thursday, of over 50,000 new cases in the country.

Agencies

