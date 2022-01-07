COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 572 New Cases 262 Recoveries And No Death

Jan. 7, 2022, 5:08 p.m.

With 572 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 831052.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 8272 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 572 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 6969 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 369 people.

There are 5741 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 452 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 5286 patients are placed in home isolation.

The Ministry said that of the active patients, 81 are admitted to the ICU and 15 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 262 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 813709 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 97.95 percent.

The MoHP on Friday said that there is no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,602.

