Dense Fog In Province 2 And Plain In Province 1

Jan. 7, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

It is very likely with fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Sudurpaschim,Karnali and Gandaki Provinces till 9th January and decrease significantly thereafter.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of the country. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 , partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

