868443 New Voters Added For The Elections

A total of 868,443 new electors have registered their names in the voter’s list since March 18, 2021 till 3:00 pm on Thursday to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections reports The Rising Nepal.

EC’s Under-Secretary and Information Officer Shurya Prasad Aryal said that 868,443 people had registered their names after the poll commission resumed its voter’s registration programme on March 18, 2021.

Talking to The Rising Nepal, Information Officer Aryal said around 834,775 electors had been added through the District Registration Programme and remaining 33,668 have been registered through the Out-District voter Registration (ODR).

According to Aryal, from March 18 to December 5 last year, 211,820 new voters had registered their names on the electoral roll through the District Election Offices, District Administration Offices and Area Administration Offices.

“Similarly, 663,075 new voters had registered their names on the electoral roll under a month long special voters registration drive run by the Election Commission from December 3, 2021 to January 4, he added. The drive was conducted at 637 local bodies,” said Aryal.

Likewise, the highest number of electors are registered from Province 2 at 227,170, followed by Lumbini Province at 186,084 and Bagmati at 148,331, Province 1 (128,881), the EC informed.

Similarly, 77,503 electors are registered in Gandaki Province, 50,767 in Sudurpaschim Province and 49,707 in Karnali Province.

After the new update, 17,111,553 people are on the electoral roll, the EC data shows.

During the last election of House of Representatives in 2017, the number was 15,427,938, said Information Officer Aryal.



