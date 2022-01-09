Kathmandu Valley Logs 615 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 615 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 9, 2022, 6:25 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 615 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8848 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 615 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 615 infections, 491 in Kathmandu, 25 Bhaktapur, and 99 in Lalitpur.

With 841 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 832589.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 841 New Cases 224 Recoveries And 2 Death
Jan 09, 2022
Pakistan Snowstorm Traps 1,000s Of Cars, 22 Dead
Jan 09, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 9
Jan 09, 2022
PM Deuba Sits In Self-Isolation Following Prachanda Tests Positive For Covid-19
Jan 08, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 481 COVID-19 Cases
Jan 08, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 841 New Cases 224 Recoveries And 2 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
Nepalese Frontline HealthWorkers To Receive Booster Short From Third Week Of January By Agencies 16 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 481 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 696 New Cases 297 Recoveries And No Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pascihm By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 24 New Cases Of Omicron Variant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Delhi Reports Over 20,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 19.6% By Agencies Jan 09, 2022
Pakistan Snowstorm Traps 1,000s Of Cars, 22 Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2022
PM Deuba Sits In Self-Isolation Following Prachanda Tests Positive For Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2022
868443 New Voters Added For The Elections By Agencies Jan 08, 2022
India Logs On 117,100 Cases, Announced Seven Days Home Quarantine For International Travelers By Agencies Jan 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75