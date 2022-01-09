Kathmandu Valley Logs 615 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 615 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 8848 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 615 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new 615 infections, 491 in Kathmandu, 25 Bhaktapur, and 99 in Lalitpur.

With 841 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 832589.