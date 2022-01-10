Vaccination Card Mandatory For Domestic Flights In Nepal

Vaccination Card Mandatory For Domestic Flights In Nepal

Jan. 10, 2022, 8:02 a.m.

After the rise of positive cases of COVID-19, the CCMC has made vaccination card mandatory on domestic flights from January 17.

Similarly, it has been made mandatory to show the vaccine card while entering offices, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, stadiums, parks etc. The citizens can show the proof of complete vaccination through their mobile phone or any other online system while visiting the restricted areas and public places, spokesperson Nepal said.

At a time when the number of cases of COVID-19 has started to surge, a meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Centre (CCMC) has recommended the government to shut down the schools for 15 days.

As per the recommendation, schools of all types and grades have been instructed to give a winter vacation of minimum 15 days beginning from January 15, Joint Secretary and spokesperson for the CCMC Sunita Nepal said.

Within the vacation period, the CCMC has also suggested the guardians and students aged 12-17 years and above 18 years have been instructed to get COVID jabs.

The Ministry of Health and Population and District Immunisation Coordination Committees have been advised to arrange the needed vaccines and begin administering them as a campaign.

Likewise, the CCMC has recommended to implement the compulsory provision of carrying vaccination card or having the proof of completing the COVID-19 vaccines from the general public while visiting the public offices.

Agencies

New 'Deltacron' Coronavirus Variant Discovered In Cyprus
Jan 10, 2022
Sri Lanka Requests China To Restructure Its Loans
Jan 10, 2022
Kazakh Government Says Over 5,800 People Detained During Unrest
Jan 10, 2022
Nepalese Frontline HealthWorkers To Receive Booster Short From Third Week Of January
Jan 09, 2022
Delhi Reports Over 20,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 19.6%
Jan 09, 2022

More on National

Nepal Army Embarks Gorkha-Kathmandu Unification March By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal And Japan Agree To Continues Fighting Against the COVID-19 Together By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Israeli Embassy In Kathmandu Supported To Establish R&D Hub and Israeli-Styled High-Tech Classroom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 16 hours ago
Prime Minister Deuba To Visit India From January 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
BIMSTEC Secretary General Calls On PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago
Israeli Embassy To Nepal Supported Schools To Collect Used Batteries For Recycling By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

New 'Deltacron' Coronavirus Variant Discovered In Cyprus By Agencies Jan 10, 2022
Sri Lanka Requests China To Restructure Its Loans By Agencies Jan 10, 2022
Kazakh Government Says Over 5,800 People Detained During Unrest By Agencies Jan 10, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 10, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 615 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 841 New Cases 224 Recoveries And 2 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75