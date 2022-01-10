Vaccination Card Mandatory For Domestic Flights In Nepal

After the rise of positive cases of COVID-19, the CCMC has made vaccination card mandatory on domestic flights from January 17.

Similarly, it has been made mandatory to show the vaccine card while entering offices, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, stadiums, parks etc. The citizens can show the proof of complete vaccination through their mobile phone or any other online system while visiting the restricted areas and public places, spokesperson Nepal said.

At a time when the number of cases of COVID-19 has started to surge, a meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Centre (CCMC) has recommended the government to shut down the schools for 15 days.

As per the recommendation, schools of all types and grades have been instructed to give a winter vacation of minimum 15 days beginning from January 15, Joint Secretary and spokesperson for the CCMC Sunita Nepal said.

Within the vacation period, the CCMC has also suggested the guardians and students aged 12-17 years and above 18 years have been instructed to get COVID jabs.

The Ministry of Health and Population and District Immunisation Coordination Committees have been advised to arrange the needed vaccines and begin administering them as a campaign.

Likewise, the CCMC has recommended to implement the compulsory provision of carrying vaccination card or having the proof of completing the COVID-19 vaccines from the general public while visiting the public offices.