NA Peacekeeper Deployed Under UNIFIL Recognized

Jan. 12, 2022, 7:48 a.m.

The 62nd contingent of Barda Bahadur Battalion Peacekeeping Mission of the Nepali Army deployed in the UNIFIL Mission, Lebanon has succeeded in becoming the best among the other 10 nations deployed in the mission reports The Rising Nepal.

UNIFIL Head of Mission/Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col at Force Headquarters, Nakura, handed over the certificate and token of love for standing top among the other serving nations.

Since its deployment in the mission area, the Battalion has been carrying out its duty controlling the infection of COVID-19 and jabbing vaccines against the virus in all eight municipalities of its area of ​​responsibility.

In addition to conducting effective public interest programmes such as the maintenance of fort and controlling border points in Lebanon, the construction of "agricultural ponds and public gardens" was completed in the local Blida Municipality with the largest investment of the Nepal Army so far.

In addition, for the first time in the history of the mission, the contingent, in a meaningful manner, facilitated the importation of olive oil production in the Lebanese-Israeli border area by learning from past experiences and coordinating with local authorities, Lebanese Armed Forces and other stakeholders to reduce potential risk

Agencies

