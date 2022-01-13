MOHA Restricts Entry Passes To Singha Durbar

The Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked the temporary and permanent passes and temporary identity cards of all except the sanitation workers entering Singha Durbar. The ministry said in a statement today that the passes issued by all ministries, agencies, secretariats, commissions and various offices have been revoked, citing the risk of COVID-19 infection reports RSS.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry, Pradip Kumar Koirala, said that any new entry pass or identity cards to be issued henceforth by the concerned body should be done with the prior consent of the Home Ministry.

The Ministry has stated that in the case of a person concerning sanitation, admission will be given through the previously issued pass and temporary identity card. In the case of canteens operating within Singha Durbar premises, admission will require new passes from January 14, depending on the need reports RSS.