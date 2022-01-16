Guna Airlines Flight To Pokhara Makes Emergency Landing At Kathmandu After Door Opened In Sky

Guna Airlines Flight To Pokhara Makes Emergency Landing At Kathmandu After Door Opened In Sky

Jan. 16, 2022, 3:58 p.m.

The Guna Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara has been returned to Kathmandu after a 'technical glitch' reports The Rising Nepal.

According to the daily, after the door of the plane opened in the sky, the plane has been returned to the Kathmandu airport.

"At present, technicians are inspecting the plane," said Prem Nath Thakur, acting director-general of the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority.

Passengers are being sent to Pokhara by another plane.

Chief Thakur said, "After the door of the plane was opened in the sky, it was returned to Kathmandu. But I also sent our team of engineers to find out what kind of technical glitch it was?. '

Agencies

