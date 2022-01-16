Nepal To Administer Booster Dose From Today

Nepal To Administer Booster Dose From Today

Jan. 16, 2022, 8:32 a.m.

The government is administering booster doses against coronavirus from Sunday reports RSS.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the booster dose will be inoculated to the frontline workers from January 16 and to all senior citizens above 60 as well as those completing six months of full-dose vaccine from January 28.

The ministry has directed the provincial health directorate, province health supply management centre and all 77 health offices for administering the booster dose.

Assistant Spokesperson Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari shared that the booster dose will be provided to the people who completed six months after inoculation of full, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 and those having weak immunity power.

That weak immunity power refers to the patients with active cancer disease, having organ transplanted, people living with HIV and those having medicines used to weaken immune power during treatment.

With the rise in the spread of coronavirus, the government is set to launch a booster dose campaign. As many as 5,087 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday alone.

The COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee had already suggested the government to administer a booster dose vaccine.

Agencies

