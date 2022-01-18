Province 2 Named Madhesh Province With Capital In Janakpurdham

Province 2 Named Madhesh Province With Capital In Janakpurdham

Jan. 18, 2022, 8:18 a.m.

Province 2 has been named the Madhesh Province reports The Rising Nepal.

A two-thirds majority of the provincial assembly members voted for the name in the voting held at the provincial assembly meeting today.

80 provincial members voted for the name while 19 stood against the proposal put forward by provincial assembly members Shailendra Sah, Shailendra Yadav and Bharat Prasad Sah to name the Province 2 as the Madhesh Province.

Earlier the day, the provincial assembly meeting had named Janakpurdham the capital of the province.



