COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8212 New Cases 708 Recoveries And 16 Death

With 8215 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 904796.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population said in 14462 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 8815 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 5725 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 2022 people.

There are 72862 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1601 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 71261 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients 210 are admitted to the ICU and 37 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 708 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 820283 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 90 percent.

The MoHP on Saturday added 3 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,651..