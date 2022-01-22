Nepal Bans Travel To Gulf Countries Under Visit Visa

Nepal Bans Travel To Gulf Countries Under Visit Visa

Jan. 22, 2022, 7:47 a.m.

The government has decided to restrict Nepali nationals from flying to Malayasia and other Gulf countries under visit visa, effective from January 24.

Joint Secretary and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs Phanindra Mani Pokhrel Friday said that the Ministry decided to stop issuing visit visas to Gulf countries and Malaysia from January 24 onwards till further notice.

According to a press statement issued by the Ministry on Friday, the decision was taken after Nepalis, who had gone to the Gulf countries and Malaysia for various purposes, had later lodged complaints that they faced several problems there.

Agencies

