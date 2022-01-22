Odd-Even System In Public Transportation In KTM Valley Begin

Odd-Even System In Public Transportation In KTM Valley Begin

Jan. 22, 2022, 6:24 p.m.

An odd and even system has been implemented in vehicular transportation in Kathmandu Valley since this morning to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection reports RSS.

As per the decision of the joint meeting of the local administration (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), the system has been implemented. The system has been implemented for both public and private vehicles in the Kathmandu Valley.

Likewise, public passengers vehicles are not allowed to carry passengers beyond their seating capacity in public transport, while it is mandatory for all passengers to wear masks, and for the transport operators to provide sanitisers to be used by passengers at the door and inside the vehicle.

According to the Police Headquarters, security personnel have been deployed at various places since this morning to implement the order.

However, the system will not be applied to the vehicles used in the emergency services. The order does not apply to vehicles carrying medicines and health supplies, ambulances, fire engines, gas and petroleum products.

Vehicles carrying food grains, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, water, eggs, fish and meat, livestock, grains and agricultural and livestock products will also be able to operate smoothly reports RSS.

According to RSS, it is mentioned in the order that the vehicles used by the employees of banks, insurance, financial institutions, airlines, postal and courier services, telecommunication and service providers can be operated on the basis of the identity card. Similarly, the order issued by the Acting Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, Suprabha Khanal Dhungel, states that vehicles used by media persons with a press pass and journalist identity cards issued by the Department of Information and Broadcasting, government and diplomatic missions can be operated.

Agencies

Rain, Snowfall Predicted In 24 Hours
Jan 22, 2022
India Reports Over 3.47 Lakh New Covid Cases
Jan 22, 2022
Nano Bubbles In Blood Of Covid Patients Could Treat, Prevent Infection With Coronavirus Variants
Jan 22, 2022
Nepal Bans Travel To Gulf Countries Under Visit Visa
Jan 22, 2022
The Government Will Provide Vaccines To All Including 5-11 Age: PM Deuba
Jan 22, 2022

More on News

Nepal Bans Travel To Gulf Countries Under Visit Visa By Agencies 17 hours, 55 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley To Enforce Odd-even Rule For All Vehicles From January 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
UN Should Recognise Phobia Against Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs: India By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
TU Calls Off All the Ongoing Examinations From 23 January By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
PM Deuba Directed Concenred Officials To Supervise Examinations Conducted In Various Colleges By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Pashupati And Mankamana Temples Close For Worships By Agencies 3 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Omicron Has Changed The Shape Of The Pandemic. Will it end it for good? By CNN Jan 22, 2022
Rain, Snowfall Predicted In 24 Hours By Agencies Jan 22, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 5306 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8212 New Cases 708 Recoveries And 16 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2022
Summit For Democracy And Focus On Human Rights By Professor (Dr) Surya Dhungel Jan 22, 2022
India Reports Over 3.47 Lakh New Covid Cases By Agencies Jan 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75