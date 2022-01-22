Odd-Even System In Public Transportation In KTM Valley Begin

An odd and even system has been implemented in vehicular transportation in Kathmandu Valley since this morning to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection reports RSS.

As per the decision of the joint meeting of the local administration (Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur), the system has been implemented. The system has been implemented for both public and private vehicles in the Kathmandu Valley.

Likewise, public passengers vehicles are not allowed to carry passengers beyond their seating capacity in public transport, while it is mandatory for all passengers to wear masks, and for the transport operators to provide sanitisers to be used by passengers at the door and inside the vehicle.

According to the Police Headquarters, security personnel have been deployed at various places since this morning to implement the order.

However, the system will not be applied to the vehicles used in the emergency services. The order does not apply to vehicles carrying medicines and health supplies, ambulances, fire engines, gas and petroleum products.

Vehicles carrying food grains, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, water, eggs, fish and meat, livestock, grains and agricultural and livestock products will also be able to operate smoothly reports RSS.

According to RSS, it is mentioned in the order that the vehicles used by the employees of banks, insurance, financial institutions, airlines, postal and courier services, telecommunication and service providers can be operated on the basis of the identity card. Similarly, the order issued by the Acting Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, Suprabha Khanal Dhungel, states that vehicles used by media persons with a press pass and journalist identity cards issued by the Department of Information and Broadcasting, government and diplomatic missions can be operated.