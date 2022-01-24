India Reports 333,533 New Covid-19

India reported 3,33,533 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 21,87,205. While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 17.78 percent and 16.87 percent respectively, the recovery rate stands at 93.18 percent. The number of daily cases is lower than Saturday’s 3.37 lakh cases.

However, the daily and weekly positivity rates have risen. Meanwhile, India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 162 crore as on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Kerala on Sunday logged 45,449 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 44.88 per cent. On Saturday too, the southern state had clocked over 45,000 new Covid infections. 38 related deaths were also reported in Kerala on Sunday taking the cumulative death toll to 51,816. Meanwhile, 27,961 recoveries were also reported in the state. The active cases in Kerala now stand at 2,64,638.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG has said in its latest bulletin. The INSACOG, in its January 10 bulletin that was released on Sunday, said while most Omicron cases so far have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and ICU cases have increased in the current wave and the threat level remains unchanged.