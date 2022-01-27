Nepal’s Vaccine Coverage Reaches To 43.6% Against COVID-19

Jan. 27, 2022, 8:04 a.m.

Nepal has fully vaccinated 43.6 per cent of its total population against COVID-19 in one year reports The Rising Nepal. The vaccination campaign was started on January 27, last year.

The government is intensifying the vaccination campaign in full swing as it aims to fully vaccinate 100 per cent of those above 18 years by mid-April.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), of the total population, 16,412,555 people had received their first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 13,243,577 had received their full dose as of Wednesday. In total, 256,416 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The people were vaccinated either with the AstraZeneca vaccine (manufactured in India, Japan, and Europe), Vero Cell, developed by China’s Sinopharm, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of the United States of America.

As per the data of the MoHP, more than 29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been safely administered in Nepal to date, achieving 54 percent first dose coverage and 43.6 percent second dose or full vaccination coverage among the total population.

Agencies

