Acharya Appointed Nepal's Ambassador To The UK

Acharya was Appointed Nepal's Ambassador To the UK

Jan. 28, 2022, 5:10 p.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Gyan Chandra Acharya as the Resident Ambassador of Nepal to the United Kingdom.

The President appointed him in accordance with Article 282 of the Constitution of Nepal and at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, the Office of the President has stated reports RSS.

Agencies

Bhutan To Open Trans Bhutan Trail In 60 Years
Jan 28, 2022
Home Ministry To Take Actions Against Posting Unauthorised Photos And Video On Social Network
Jan 28, 2022
India Can Resume Normal Activities With Relatively Small Precautions: Expert
Jan 28, 2022
Indian Central Government Urges States Not To Lift Covid-19 Restriction In Haste
Jan 28, 2022
EU Criticizes China For Acts Against Lithuania
Jan 28, 2022

More on News

Nepal’s Bardia National Park Wins TX2 Award For Doubling Tigers' Population By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 38 minutes ago
Home Ministry To Take Actions Against Posting Unauthorised Photos And Video On Social Network By Agencies 15 hours, 17 minutes ago
Indian Defense With Organized A Mobility And Distribution Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Ambassador Dhakal Presented The Letter Of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
India Reports 333,533 New Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Lichchhavi-Era Statue At Balkumari Temple Stolen By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2940 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4870 New Cases 5432 Recoveries And 10 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2022
Nepal Marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2022
Gautam Buddha International Airport Ready For Flight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2022
Bhutan To Open Trans Bhutan Trail In 60 Years By Agencies Jan 28, 2022
India Can Resume Normal Activities With Relatively Small Precautions: Expert By Agencies Jan 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75