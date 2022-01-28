Acharya Appointed Nepal's Ambassador To The UK

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Gyan Chandra Acharya as the Resident Ambassador of Nepal to the United Kingdom.
The President appointed him in accordance with Article 282 of the Constitution of Nepal and at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, the Office of the President has stated reports RSS.
