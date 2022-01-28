COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4870 New Cases 5432 Recoveries And 10 Death

Jan. 28, 2022, 5:06 p.m.

With 4870 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked 944074.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 13791 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), a total of 4870 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24 hours.

The Ministry said that out of 6078 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 2020 people.

There are 89,941 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,857 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 88,084 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 256 are admitted to the ICU and 45 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 5,432 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 842,436 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 89.2 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday added 10 COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,697.

