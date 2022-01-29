New MERS-Related Virus NeoCoV May Be More Lethal, Transmissible – Study

New MERS-Related Virus NeoCoV May Be More Lethal, Transmissible – Study

Jan. 29, 2022, 8:29 a.m.

A new lethal virus known as NeoCoV has been discovered, and it may be more transmissible - with one mutation - according to a new study by Chinese scientists from Wuhan, though some experts are cautioning that further study is needed. It has not yet made the leap to humans.

According to the study, which is in preprint and is therefore not yet peer-reviewed, the NeoCoV variant is a type of coronavirus originally discovered in South Africa. However, it isn't entirely new. According to the researchers, the NeoCoV variant is linked to the MERS-CoV virus, also known as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which had outbreaks in several countries in the Middle East before.

Like other coronaviruses, which refers to a type of virus and not specifically to COVID-19, it is not unprecedented for it to exist in animals as well as humans. Right now, NeoCoV is only known to spread among bats, but can it transmit to humans?

According to the Wuhan researchers, the answer is yes, and it is only one mutation away from becoming dangerous for human life.

Further, according to the study, antibodies targeting both SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, and MERS-CoV were not able to stop NeoCoV.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against making such conclusions before further study can be done.

"Whether the virus detected in the study will pose a risk for humans will require further study," the organization told Russian news agency TASS, adding that it "works closely" with the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN Environment Program (UNEP) in order to "monitor and respond to the threat of emerging zoonotic viruses."

Source: The JP

Agencies

Melamchi Project Starts Clearing Debris In Melamchi Headwork
Jan 29, 2022
India Reports 251,209 New Covid-19 Cases, New Delhi Lifts Restrictions
Jan 29, 2022
China Announces Attendees For Olympic Opening
Jan 29, 2022
Russian President Putin Spoke With French President Macron On Ukraine Crisis
Jan 29, 2022
Acharya Appointed Nepal's Ambassador To The UK
Jan 28, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2940 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 48 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4870 New Cases 5432 Recoveries And 10 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 58 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3143 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5816 New Cases 5292 Recoveries And 15 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Nepal’s Vaccine Coverage Reaches To 43.6% Against COVID-19 By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Immune Response Induced By Omicron Effectively Neutralise Delta Variant, Reveals Study By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi Project Starts Clearing Debris In Melamchi Headwork By Agencies Jan 29, 2022
India Reports 251,209 New Covid-19 Cases, New Delhi Lifts Restrictions By Agencies Jan 29, 2022
China Announces Attendees For Olympic Opening By Agencies Jan 29, 2022
Russian President Putin Spoke With French President Macron On Ukraine Crisis By Agencies Jan 29, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 29, 2022
Acharya Appointed Nepal's Ambassador To The UK By Agencies Jan 28, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75