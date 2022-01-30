Beijing On Alert For COVID Risks

Beijing is on high alert for infection risks six days ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympic Games on February 4, as the coronavirus continues to spread in the capital.

Decorations bearing the Games' emblem, along with detailed reports on state-run television on the preparations underway, are contributing to a festive mood.

However, the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in the capital on January 15. There were five new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Games' official mascot and a countdown board have been set up on a stage in a park. But few visitors were seen, as promotional events have been canceled due to the spread of the virus.

A woman who came with her grandchild said she was moved to see the countdown board. But she said it was sad to see so few people, a situation that cannot be helped under the circumstances.

Under the government's "zero coronavirus" policy, local authorities are repeatedly urging residents to get tested in areas where cases have been found.