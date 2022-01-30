Beijing On Alert For COVID Risks

Beijing On Alert For COVID Risks

Jan. 30, 2022, 8:19 a.m.

Beijing is on high alert for infection risks six days ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympic Games on February 4, as the coronavirus continues to spread in the capital.

Decorations bearing the Games' emblem, along with detailed reports on state-run television on the preparations underway, are contributing to a festive mood.

However, the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in the capital on January 15. There were five new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Games' official mascot and a countdown board have been set up on a stage in a park. But few visitors were seen, as promotional events have been canceled due to the spread of the virus.

A woman who came with her grandchild said she was moved to see the countdown board. But she said it was sad to see so few people, a situation that cannot be helped under the circumstances.

Under the government's "zero coronavirus" policy, local authorities are repeatedly urging residents to get tested in areas where cases have been found.

Agencies

Export Of Nepali Goods Via Birgunj Customs Increases By 186%
Jan 30, 2022
Five Party Coalition Agrees To Hold Local Polls By Mid-June
Jan 30, 2022
India Reports 235,532 New Covid-19 cases with 871 Deaths
Jan 30, 2022
North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile
Jan 30, 2022
Melamchi Project Starts Clearing Debris In Melamchi Headwork
Jan 29, 2022

More on Sports

China Announces Attendees For Olympic Opening By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Beijing Olympic Village Accepts First Group By Agencies 6 days, 11 hours ago
Messi Tests Positive For The Coronavirus By Agencies 3 weeks, 6 days ago
Japan Is Not Sending Any Minister In Beijing Winter Olympic Games By Agencies 4 weeks ago
Nepali Women Volleyball Team Wins Asian Central Zone Women's Volleyball Championship Title By Agencies 1 month ago
Qatar Airways Sponsoring Nepal’s 'A' Division League Football By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3049 New Cases And 6359 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2022
Export Of Nepali Goods Via Birgunj Customs Increases By 186% By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
Five Party Coalition Agrees To Hold Local Polls By Mid-June By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
India Reports 235,532 New Covid-19 cases with 871 Deaths By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile By Agencies Jan 30, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75