Congratulations Nepal For Reaching Another Crucial Milestone: WHO

Feb. 4, 2022, 8:31 a.m.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has congratulated Nepal for achieving success in providing full dose vaccination against COVID-19 to 70 per cent adult population.

Nepal has vaccinated 70 per cent of target population with COVID-19 vaccines and has achieved a new milestone in the vaccination campaign. Nepal has administered full dose vaccine to 70 per cent people of above 18 years age group.

“Congratulations Nepal for reaching another crucial milestone. 70 per cent of the adult population (above 18 years) have now received a full COVID-19 vaccine course. Reaching 70 per cent landmark is a collective success of Nepal and its partners, it demonstrates what is possible when we work together with solidarity and in coordination,” WHO tweeted today.

The government has launched a vaccination campaign across the country with the goal of vaccinating 100 per cent citizens over 18 years of age by mid-April.

