CCMCC Recommended The Government Open Schools From Feb 13

The COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Center (CCMCC) has recommended the government open the schools from February 13 reports The Rising Nepal.

Sunita Nepal, the CCMCC spokesperson, informed that a meeting of the CCMCC held on Sunday made the recommendation to the government to allow school opening and running of physical teaching-learning activities.

In the wake of a rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country owing to the spread of Omicron, a variant of the SARS-CoV-2, a meeting of the CCMCC held on January 9 had suggested the government close schools till January 29 which was later extended to February 12.

The government had then decided to shut down schools as per the CCMCC recommendation.