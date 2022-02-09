Maoist Revolutionaries Will Come To One Place Sooner Or Later: Maoist Leader Prachanda

Maoist Revolutionaries Will Come To One Place Sooner Or Later: Maoist Leader Prachanda

Feb. 9, 2022, 8:27 a.m.

The Jumla district committee of the Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal has merged with CPN (Maoist Centre) reports RSS.

More than two dozen leaders and cadres including the district in-charge Chandra Bir Tiruwa along with the district secretary and joint secretary have joined the CPN (Maoist Centre) at a function held at Maoist Centre Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's residence at Khumaltar today.

On the occasion, Chair Prachanda said there is no alternative for the comrades of the Maoist revolution coming to one place sooner or later. He opined that the Maoist forces should join hands for struggling further even for protecting the achievements gained through the changes and for securing the future of the Nepali people.

"The reactionaries within the country and outside are at work as to how the Maoist could be encircled and finished off. The reactionaries will reap many benefits while the people will face massive loss if we, the carriers of such a big change, go towards dissolution or division," he said, adding that the Maoist have started gradually converging in a single place now forgetting the wounds of division and realizing the country's objective reality.

"We will be victorious by connecting to the people and centralizing the Maoist movement. Nobody can defeat us in that situation."

Party Chair Prachanda said that the newcomer leaders and cadres of the party would be given appropriate responsibility.

In-charge Tiruwa said only Chair Prachanda was capable of steering the Nepali communist movement ahead and others could not even if they wished to, Chair Prachanda's Secretariat stated reports RSS.

Agencies

