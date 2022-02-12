Nepal To Provide Covid-19 Vaccine To All Eligible Population By Mid-May

Nepal To Provide Covid-19 Vaccine To All Eligible Population By Mid-May

Feb. 12, 2022, 8:26 a.m.

Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada said that the target of vaccinating the eligible population against COVID-19 would be completed by mid-May.

Speaking at an official programme organised to make public the achievements of the first 100 days after he assumed the office, Minister Khatiwada said that the vaccination campaign was being conducted every day across the country.

The programme was, however, conducted on the 125th day of Khatiwada taking charge of the Ministry for Health and Population (MoHP).

“We had planned to complete the vaccination campaign by mid-April earlier for those aged above 18 years. Since the vaccines for adolescents aged 12-17 years also became available from December, 2021, the targeted deadline has been extended by a month,” said Khatiwada.

Among the population aged above 18 years (19,922,164), 89.2 per cent people have been vaccinated with the first dose while 73.8 per cent with the second dose until Thursday.

Regarding the children aged 12-17 years, which covers a population of 3,405,455, 84 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose and 38 per cent with the second.

“After administering the first and second dose, we must continue with the booster doses. Booster dose has been prioritised for senior citizens, patients with long-term disease and front liners for now but will be made available for all after February 13,” said Khatiwada.

He also added that the government has planned to vaccinate those aged 5-11 years as well. “We are coordinating with concerned authorities to procure the vaccines for these children. It has been assured to arrive soon,” said Khatiwada.

Since concerns have been raised over disappearance of vaccines, Minister Khatiwada said that they had formed a committee to investigate into the issue.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

India Tough On China, Silent On Ukraine, Cautious On Myanmar In Quad Meeting
Feb 12, 2022
Biden, Putin Plan To Talk On Phone On Saturday
Feb 12, 2022
US To Send 3,000 More Troops To Poland
Feb 12, 2022
Kathmandu-Terai/Madesh Expressway Project Needs Rs. 135 Billion Budget
Feb 11, 2022
DDC Increases the Price of Milk, Now Costs Rs. 85 Per Liter
Feb 11, 2022

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 265 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 56 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 666 New Cases 2215 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 329 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1018 New Cases 2238 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1077 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1851 New Cases 7777 Recoveries And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

India Tough On China, Silent On Ukraine, Cautious On Myanmar In Quad Meeting By Agencies Feb 12, 2022
Biden, Putin Plan To Talk On Phone On Saturday By Agencies Feb 12, 2022
US To Send 3,000 More Troops To Poland By Agencies Feb 12, 2022
Weather Forecast For February 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 12, 2022
Kathmandu-Terai/Madesh Expressway Project Needs Rs. 135 Billion Budget By Agencies Feb 11, 2022
DDC Increases the Price of Milk, Now Costs Rs. 85 Per Liter By Agencies Feb 11, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75