Chief Justice Cholendra Sumsher JB Rana Relived Of Duties

Chief Justice Cholendra Sumsher JB Rana Relived Of Duties

Feb. 13, 2022, 2:34 p.m.

With the registration of an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser JB Rana questioning his performance, he has not been allowed to discharge the duties.

The lawmakers from the ruling parties today registered the motion of impeachment against CJ Rana at the Singha Durbar-based federal parliament secretariat in accordance with Article 101 of the Constitution.

As per the Constitutional provision, after the commencement of impeachment proceedings, the Chief Justice shall not be allowed to discharge the duties of his office. This is like suspensions from the office until the case is settled.

Article 101 (2) states one-fourth of the total members of the House of Representatives may move a motion of impeachment against the Chief Justice or a Judge of the Supreme Court, member of the Judicial Council, chief or official of a Constitutional Body on the ground of his or her failure to fulfil his or her duties of office because of serious violation of this Constitution and law, incompetence or misconduct or failure to discharge the duties of office honestly or serious violation of the code of conduct.

If the motion is passed by at least two-thirds majority of the total number of the members of the House of Representatives, the concerned person shall relieve of his or her office.

The Constitution, however, guarantees a person charged with impeachment shall be provided with a reasonable opportunity to defend himself/herself.

The motion is proposed by CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Dev Prasad Gurung, Nepali Congress Dr Pushpa Bhusal and CPN (Unified Socialist)’s Jeevan Ram Shrestha and it is backed by 98 lawmakers including Dr Minendra Rijal.

Secretariat Joint Spokesperson Dashrath Dhamala said the motion will be presented before the Speaker and the Speaker will probably present it before the Business Advisory Committee for discussions and will proceed with further action reports RSS.

Agencies

Stolen Idol Of Balkumari Of Sunaguthi Recovered
Feb 13, 2022
All Academic Institutions Open From Today
Feb 13, 2022
Ratify MCC, Don’t Run Behind Fake And Rumor: Experts
Feb 13, 2022
India Records 50,407 New Covid Cases, Slightly Rise In the Number of Deaths
Feb 13, 2022
Biden, Putin Discuss Ukrainian Situation Over Phone
Feb 13, 2022

More on National

Kathmandu-Terai/Madesh Expressway Project Needs Rs. 135 Billion Budget By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Ruby Shah Receives Zonta International 2021JMK Scholarship By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
MELAMCHI DRINKING WATER Renovation Begins By A Correspondent 4 days, 7 hours ago
INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBERANCE: Remembering Innocent By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 23 hours ago
Nepal And Sri Lanka Continue Collaborations In The Construction Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago
Energy Minister Bhusal Stresses To Use Electricity For Industries By Agencies 6 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 150 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 427 New Cases 1826 Recoveries And 4 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2022
Stolen Idol Of Balkumari Of Sunaguthi Recovered By Agencies Feb 13, 2022
All Academic Institutions Open From Today By Agencies Feb 13, 2022
Ratify MCC, Don’t Run Behind Fake And Rumor: Experts By Agencies Feb 13, 2022
GDP Growth Targeted At 5 Percent By June 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75